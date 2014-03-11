MAYOR CHOKWE LUMUMBA HOMEGOING; JACKSON RISING CONFERENCE STILL ON FOR MAY 2-4, 2014 JSU

Video above by Kenny Snodgrass

Chokwe Lumumba Lives! Home Going

1} From Victimization To Empowerment… www.trafford.com/07-0913 eBook available at www.ebookstore.sony.com

2} The World As I’ve Seen It! My Greatest Experience!

{Photo Book}



Davey D – Hard Knock Radio – 2014 Agenda for Mayor Chokwe Lumumba Administration

SUPPORT THE JACKSON RISING CO-OP CONFERENCE THIS MAY

Link: Support Jackson Rising Co-op Conference in May

On Tuesday February 25th, 2014 Mayor Chokwe Lumumba unexpectedly passed away. The Jackson Rising: New Economies Conference (May 2-4, 2014 at Jackson State University) was intended to be one of the primary initiatives and vehicles of the Lumumba administration to build a more equitable and democratic economy in Jackson, MS. The organizers intend to fulfill this mission. The conference will still take place.

On February 26, 2014 (after Mayor Lumumba’s death) they were successful in having the Jackson City Council pass a resolution endorsing the conference.

Help make Jackson, Mississippi, a center of economic democracy where strong cooperatives along with other forms of worker owned enterprises and financial institutions will create jobs with dignity, stability, living wages, and quality benefits.

Video above published on Feb 26, 2014

Several civil rights leaders and close associates remember Chokwe Lumumba who died suddenly on Tuesday. Guests: Akinyele Umoja, associate professor and chair of the Department of African-American Studies at Georgia State University. Benjamin Jealous, former president and CEO of NAACP. Bill Chandler, a close ally to Mayor Lumumba, and a member of his transition team, Kwame Kenyatta, former Detroit city councilman who moved to Jackson last year to serve as Mayor Chokwe Lumumba’s contract compliance officer.

HOW AND WHY DID CHOKWE LUMUMBA DIE?

Tue, 03/04/2014 – 22:55 — Glen Ford

A Black Agenda Radio commentary by executive editor Glen Ford

Chokwe Lumumba ran for mayor of Jackson, Mississippi in order to set in motion a process of “social transformation from the ground up.” He died eight months into his term, but the state refused to do an autopsy. Lots of folks suspect he was assassinated for challenging the ruling order – which is logical, since “Mississippi has murdered thousands of Black people for far less reason than that.”

“It is imperative that impartial science tell us the exact and incontestable cause of this man’s demise.”

Chokwe Lumumba in Detroit several years ago with long-time activist Cornell Squires.

When a Black radical dies in Mississippi, one should never accept at face value the state’s word on the cause of death. When that revolutionary Black man dies soon after becoming mayor of the state’s capital and largest city, history and reason compel us to put assassination first on our list of possibilities. And, if that Black man has brought with him to Jackson, Mississippi, a band of fellow revolutionaries from around the state and the nation, united under the banner of Malcolm X, for the purpose of totally upending the old order of race and class, not just in the Deep South, but across the planet, then it is imperative that impartial science tell us the exact and incontestable cause of this man’s demise.

People’s Attorney Leonard Eston of Detroit attended law school with Chokwe Lumumba and subscribed to his militant vision for the Black nation. Eston worked with Cornell Squires in We the People for the People before his untimely death on Sept. 15, 2013 at Detroit Receiving Hospital. He had been recuperating from a heart attack at Henry Ford Hospital and mysteriously took a turn for the worse. From Mississippi GODDAM to Detroit GODDAM.

Yet, the Mississippi state coroner has refused to perform an autopsy on the body of Chokwe Lumumba, who was elected by a landslide in June and died last Tuesday after checking into a hospital. The coroner says only that the mayor succumbed of “natural causes.” But, the state of Mississippi and its minions have zero credibility when it comes to Black life and death. Common sense tells us that the state is full of people who would love nothing better than to kill its most prominent radical, who was inviting other radicals of all races from around the country to a conference in May, to discuss the nuts and bolts of social transformation from the ground up. The “Jackson Rising” conference – which is still scheduled – is an invitation to a second Reconstruction through participatory democracy and new, cooperative economics. The event is meant to present a clear and present challenge to the rule of money and the hierarchy of race. Mississippi has murdered thousands of Black people for far less reason than that.

“The state of Mississippi and its minions have zero credibility when it comes to Black life and death.”

Prof. Akinyele Umoja

Mayor Lumumba’s family and close friends sought an independent autopsy, and the National Council of Black Lawyers, of which Mayor Lumumba had been a member since his days in law school, in Detroit, put out the call for funds. Akinyele Umoja, a close friend and longtime comrade in the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement, which Lumumba helped found in 1993, and who is also chairman of African American Studies at Georgia State University, says that even if Mississippi agreed to do an autopsy, there’s no reason to believe their findings. “We don’t want to trust them to do it, anyway,” said Professor Umoja.

Kenny Stokes, a Black supervisor for the county surrounding Jackson, thinks the mayor was murdered, pure and simple. “I’m not going to sugar coat it,” said the elected official. “I believe that someone killed him…and a lot of other people feel he was killed.”

No matter what the independent autopsy concludes, Mississippi is guilty, has always been guilty, and will remain guilty, until it is transformed by the kind of people’s power that Chokwe Lumumba envisioned.

The mayor’s funeral is this Saturday. His 30 year-old son, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, is likely to announce he’ll run to fill his father’s seat in a special election on April 8th, so that Jackson can keep on rising.

For Black Agenda Radio, I’m Glen Ford. On the web, go to www.BlackAgendaReport.com .

BAR executive editor Glen Ford can be contacted at Glen.Ford@BlackAgendaReport.com.