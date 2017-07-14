WELCOME HOME CELEBRATION FOR REV. EDWARD PINKNEY DETROIT JULY 8, 2017

Posted on 07/14/2017 by Diane Bukowski

“Welcome Home Celebration for Rev. Edward Pinkney” Event, Saturday, July 8, featuring Mrs. Dorothy Pinkney and Rev. Edward Pinkney, sponsored by the Moratorium Now! Coalition to Stop Foreclosures, Evictions & Utility Shutoffs; and the Michigan Emergency Committee Against War & Injustice (MECAWI) at St. Matthew/St. Joseph Episcopal Church, 8850 Woodward, Detroit, MI.

By Leona McElevene

Photojournalist aka “The People’s Photographer”

YouTube Channel:  https://www.youtube.com/user/MacSpeaking 

“If you do not understand White Supremacy (Racism) — what it is, and how it works — everything else that you understand, will only confuse you.”Neely Fuller Jr.

“I say self-respect is more powerful than a nuclear weapon.” –  Frances Cress Welsing, M.D. 

The Negro cannot win … if he is willing to sell the future of his children for his personal and immediate comfort and safety.”Dr. Martin L. King, Jr.

“If we don’t tell their stories, then the ancestors get no glory!!!” R2C2H2 Tha Artivist 

“I’m looking for freedom.  Full freedom. Not some inferior brand.” – Paul Robeson

“The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.” – Frederick Douglass

______________________________________________________________

Previous VOD stories on Rev. Pinkney:

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2015/11/02/give-67-year-old-rev-edward-pinkney-a-presidential-pardon/

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2015/07/07/a-visit-with-michigan-political-prisoner-rev-edward-pinkney/

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2015/04/07/fight-to-free-rev-edward-pinkney-from-prison-convicted-by-all-white-jury-with-no-evidence/

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2015/01/28/rev-pinkney-now-in-marquette-prison-trial-motions-hearing-tues-feb-24-1-pm-st-joseph-mi/

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2014/12/28/rev-pinkney-defense-campaign-builds-wife-says-they-remain-strong-despite-racist-imprisonment/

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2014/12/16/rev-pinkney-gets-2-5-10-yrs-as-cops-wilson-pantaleo-walk-on-mike-brown-eric-garner-murders/

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2014/11/30/rev-pinkney-lynch-mob-mentality-in-st-joseph-as-he-awaits-sentencing-dec-15/

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2014/11/05/all-white-jury-convicts-rev-pinkney-of-5-felony-counts-pros-wants-life-sentence/

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2014/10/29/free-rev-pinkney-frame-up-benton-harbor-trial-targets-nationally-known-freedom-fighter/

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2014/07/13/drop-the-charges-against-rev-edward-pinkney-of-benton-harbor-trial-set-for-july-21/

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2014/06/07/benton-harbor-rev-pinkney-to-face-trial-on-felony-charges-july-21-despite-no-evidence/

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2014/06/03/rev-pinkney-in-the-mouth-of-the-beast-in-benton-harbor/

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2014/05/27/dismiss-all-charges-against-rev-pinkney-court-fri-may-30-save-benton-harbor-boycott-whirlpool/

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2014/05/10/rev-edward-pinkney-marcus-muhammad-battle-whirlpool-for-benton-harbor-pinkney-court-hearing-may-30/

http://voiceofdetroit.net/2014/04/26/free-rev-edward-pinkney-recall-whirlpool-stooge-benton-harbor-mayor-james-hightower/


Print Friendly

Share
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *