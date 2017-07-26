Search
VOD WELCOMES NEW SUBMISSIONS!If you want to be published on VOD, please submit your articles, etc. to diane_bukowski@hotmail.com. Call 313-825-6126 to alert us.
DONATE TO VODVOD's previous Go Fund Me donation button is not functional anymore. But put "Donate to VOD" in the search engine and, a post will come up with the link to our Go Fund Me page, which is still working. Thank you for your support!
Monthly Archives
BEYOND THE BARS: PROVING INNOCENCE–FORUM AUG. 19 WITH BILL PROCTOR
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.