COSTLY JONES DAY EM CONTRACT FACES COUNCIL VOTE TUES. APR. 9; COME AT 9 AM

supreme-court-Shelby v. Holder

By | Published 04/08/2013 | Full size is 640 × 400 pixels

Supporters of the Voting Rights Act at U.S. Supreme Court during hearings on Shelby County v. Holder.


Print Friendly

Print Friendly
Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to supreme-court-Shelby v. Holder

  1. Emmalie Hopping says:
    04/18/2017 at 7:29 pm

    Hi, I am a student working on a research project for the University of Santa Barbara California on the VRA and the progression, and regression, of voting rights. We are creating a website that details the history of the struggle for enfranchisement. I was wondering if you would be willing to allow us to use this photo on our website? Thank you so much!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *