supreme-court-Shelby v. Holder

← COSTLY JONES DAY EM CONTRACT FACES COUNCIL VOTE TUES. APR. 9; COME AT 9 AM
Supporters of the Voting Rights Act at U.S. Supreme Court during hearings on Shelby County v. Holder.
Hi, I am a student working on a research project for the University of Santa Barbara California on the VRA and the progression, and regression, of voting rights. We are creating a website that details the history of the struggle for enfranchisement. I was wondering if you would be willing to allow us to use this photo on our website? Thank you so much!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Hi, I am a student working on a research project for the University of Santa Barbara California on the VRA and the progression, and regression, of voting rights. We are creating a website that details the history of the struggle for enfranchisement. I was wondering if you would be willing to allow us to use this photo on our website? Thank you so much!