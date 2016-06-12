VOICE OF DETROIT (VOD)

VOICE OF DETROIT HEADER PHOTO:

This photo is a portion of a 2014 mural on Grand River Avenue in Detroit, painted by Detroit based graphic artist SINTEX, who has been countering graffiti painted by non-Detroiters, much of which is nonsensical and non-political, and geared to create chaos and confusion not relevant in particular to Detroit youth. Sintex’s mural photo is cropped to fit in the WordPress header guidelines.

Contact Sintex at Twitter: @SINTEXART.COM, #SINTEXARTIST, and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sintex.graffiti.

Also see article on Sintex, given name Brian Glass, in Metro Times at http://www.metrotimes.com/detroit/while-artist-sintex-fights-culture-vultures-detroit-gears-up-for-a-graffiti-crackdown/Content?oid=2297092

The mural depicts (l to r) Chief Crazy Horse, Native American war leader of the Oglala Lakota, who defeated U.S. General Custer’s troops at the Battle of the Little Big Horn; Nation of Islam founder Elijah Muhammad, who established the Nation’s first Mosque in Detroit; Malice Green, Detroit steel plant worker beaten to death by police officers Walter Budzyn and Larry Nevers in 1992; Aiyana Stanley-Jones, 7, murdered by Detroit police officer Joseph Weekley and a Detroit SWAT-style team May 16, 2010 during a raid on her home; and Vincent Chin, a Detroit Chinese-American man beaten to death in Highland Park in June 1982 by Chrysler plant superintendent Ronald Ebens and his stepson, Michael Nitz in a hate crime motivated by widespread furor against auto imports from Japan.

DIANE BUKOWSKI, EDITOR

Diane is a life-long Detroiter. She produced thousands of ground-breaking investigative articles and photos for The Michigan Citizen for more than 10 years as a professional reporter. In 2000, she broke the story of Eugene Brown, the Detroit police officer who unjustifiably killed three men in 1995, 1996 and 1999, in a piece headlined SERIAL KILLER KOPS?

She continued to expose killer and rapist cops, as well as the failure of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to charge them. She authored numerous stories on battles against prison abuses like juvenile life without parole. She covered the Detroit Public Schools beat for eight years, the devastation of public services and employment, the Detroit Medical Center, and numerous other matters.

In retaliation for her exposes of the police and the Prosecutor’s office, she was falsely convicted of two felonies in 2009, for photographing the aftermath of a fatal State Trooper chase which caused the deaths of two Black Detroit men.

Bukowski worked for the City of Detroit from 1974 t0 1999, in the Health and Human Rights Departments. She was a union leader in Local 457 of the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) for 20 years. Along with Local 457 President Al Phillips, who passed in 1994, and others, she co-founded the Coalition to Stop Privatization and Save Our City in 1992. She retired with 25 years in 1999 and currently writes numerous stories on the assault on Detroit and other majority-Black cities in Michigan, particularly the phony bankruptcy case which is laying waste to the city.

CORNELL SQUIRES, INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER; PARALEGAL, LEADER OF WE THE PEOPLE FOR THE PEOPLE, RICOBUSTERS

Cornell Squires has been a community activist in Detroit for many decades. He worked as a City of Detroit EMS technician in the 1990’s, exposing the hazardous condition of the ambulances both for workers and patients for 12 years, until he retired on disability. He is still fighting for his pension benefits.

In 2000, he joined the Original Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality after Detroit cop Robert Feld brutalized him for inquiring why police had stopped his son on the street. Cornell’s father had a heart attack during the incident and died some months later. Then his son and cousins were repeatedly targeted by the police in retaliation. He continues to work on behalf of others whose loved ones have been killed by the police or who have themselves been brutalized.

Cornell founded We the People for the People, spending many years working with renowned activist attorney Leonard Eston, who was part of a cohort of militant 1960’s attorneys including Chokwe Lumumba and Kenneth Cockrel, Jr. Eston and Squires have done pro bono work for countless individuals and families whose children have been taken by CPS, who have lost their homes, and experienced other legal hardships. Eston passed in 2013, but Cornell has carried on their work.

He also works with RICOBUSTERS, an organization formed to challenge the court system as a whole, demanding that it be returned to the common people.

KENNETH SNODGRASS, ACTIVIST, PHOTO/VIDEOGRAPHER, JOURNALIST

Kenneth Snodgrass, author of From Victimization to Empowerment, The Challenge Of African American Leadership, The Need Of Real Power, is an African American intellectual, who has been a political activist for more than 44 years. His work with numerous community organizations has supplied him with an arsenal to study the lessons of our ancestors and people from the past and present.

Mr. Snodgrass’s writings show his deep conviction, dedication and spirit. He considers himself an African Warrior struggling to bring about economic, political, and social changes in America that will help to empower African people in America and the Diaspora. His writings, opinions and poetry continue to be provocative and controversial occasionally! They express his originality, creativity and his analysis!

They reflect the reality of Two Americas, one white and powerful and one Black, a nation of people who have been subject to hundreds of years of Slavery, white supremacy and Jim Crow. They reflect the need for collective struggle, strength and commitment, by African Americans locally, nationally and internationally.

Mr. Snodgrass believes that we need to evaluate the concepts, ideas, writings and projections of our past and present historians, intellectuals, because there are so many different viewpoints about the movement. We need to begin answering these new questions about our future with new ideas, new thoughts and new projections.

One of Ken’s past editors Wanda Roquemore, publisher and editor of “All About Detroit,” said, “Your writings and analysis always challenge you to think about the problem and to think about the solution.”

Mr. Snodgrass has a philosopher’s understanding of what is Freedom, Citizenship, Political Direction, Culture and sub-Culture, our Identity, Dignity, Pride, Spirituality, Humanity, Collective Struggles, Freedom, and the African Identity. Questions we ask as a people and as a nation will need to be answered in the 21 century.

Mr. Snodgrass has worked with many community and political groups, e.g. Black Panther Party, Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), the All African Peoples Union (AAPU), the Committee for Political Development, the Advocators, National Organization for America (NOAR), Save Our Son and Daughter (SOSAD), the Michigan Committee to Organize the Unemployed, Detroiter’s for Dignity (a senior citizen group), U.S./Cuba Labor Exchange, the Justice for Cuba Coalition, Black Left Unity (BLU), and many other issue oriented groups.

Mr. Snodgrass (Ken) is opposed to the U.S.A. dominating international policies on Central America, Africa and the Third World Countries, because it projects American chauvinism and racism and works against the development of self-autonomy of their Nations. Also the USA is in the process of carrying out low intensity warfare. He supports the liberation struggles of oppressed people for humanitarian advancement i.e. their struggles for the elimination of racism, sexism, materialism, consumerism, militarism, colonialism, U.S. hegemony, environment destruction etc.

Kenneth has been writing publicly for the last 25 years and his articles have appeared in over 50 different weekly and monthly publications, including journals, newsletters, local and national newspapers and national wire services. Some of the publications were weekly and some are monthly.

The publications include Witness for Peace and Justice (focus on Central American issues), the Washington Afro-American, The Challenger (New York), The Final Call (Chicago- Nation), The Michigan Chronicle, The Michigan Citizen, Caribbean Entertainment Guide (Michigan & Canada), The Muskegon Chronicle, the Muslim Journal (Chicago, IL), Power to the People (Ontario, Canada), The Workers’ Advocate (National- Chicago), Peoples Weekly World (National), Flint Enquirer New, Baragua (a publication about Central America), The IBasta (Hispanic), Workers World News National -NY, NY, and El Central (an Hispanic weekly newspaper in Michigan).

Additional publications are The People’s Tribune (IL), The Panther Spirit (Milwaukee, WIS), Muhammad Speaks Continues (H. Park, MI.), Justice Speaks (NC), The Plain Dealer (Cleveland, Ohio), Call & Post (Cleveland, Ohio) Survival News (W. Roxbury, Ma), Today’s African American Chronicle (Chicago, IL), African-American Re.(Chicago, IL). He has also contributed to local newsletters such as Save Our Sons and Daughters (SOSAD), Respect Yourself New, and been an NNPA correspondent.

Mr. Snodgrass has traveled several times to Africa, Central America, South America, Cuba, the West Indies, the British Virgin Islands, and Europe, etc. His travels have afforded him a great opportunity to experience multiple cultures and life styles. They have given him a prime opportunity to take photos locally, nationally as well as internationally.

Mr. Snodgrass has been a photographer for over 45 years and still feels an extreme sense of creativity. He has also been video recording, documenting the movement and his travels. He now has over 250 community videos on his YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/KennySnod. By A No Struggle, No Development! Production By Kenny Snodgrass, Activist, Photographer/Videographer, Author.

His videos have been shown on Democracy Now!, an Independent Radio & TV News channel. In the last three years Kenny’s You Tube videos have received over 83,000 hits/views, and been seen/viewed in 42 country around the world.

His works have been displayed in a wide range of areas i.e. Detroit Public Library, Northwest Activity Center, Manufacturer Nation Bank, The McNamara Federal Building, Detroit Repertory Theater, the African World Festival, Museum of African American History, Joe Martines camp in Cuba, and multiple showings at other galleries in Cuba.

