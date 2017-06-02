Search
VOD WELCOMES NEW SUBMISSIONS!If you want to be published on VOD, please submit your articles, etc. to diane_bukowski@hotmail.com. Call 313-825-6126 to alert us.
DONATE TO VODVOD's previous Go Fund Me donation button is not functional anymore. But put "Donate to VOD" in the search engine and, a post will come up with the link to our Go Fund Me page, which is still working. Thank you for your support!
Monthly Archives
RECALLING DETROIT’S 1967 REBELLION AND THE RACIST VIETNAM WAR: TIME FOR AFRICAN LIBERATION DAY!
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.