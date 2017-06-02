RECALLING DETROIT’S 1967 REBELLION AND THE RACIST VIETNAM WAR: TIME FOR AFRICAN LIBERATION DAY!

If you want to be published on VOD, please submit your articles, etc. to diane_bukowski@hotmail.com. Call 313-825-6126 to alert us.

DONATE TO VOD

VOD's previous Go Fund Me donation button is not functional anymore. But put "Donate to VOD" in the search engine and, a post will come up with the link to our Go Fund Me page, which is still working. Thank you for your support!