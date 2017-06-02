RECALLING DETROIT’S 1967 REBELLION AND THE RACIST VIETNAM WAR: TIME FOR AFRICAN LIBERATION DAY!

Posted on 06/02/2017 by Diane Bukowski

VIDEOJOURNALISM BY KENNETH SNODGRASS

Recalling Detroit’s 1967 Rebellion as its 50th anniversary approaches. 

How much has really changed for Black Detroit today? There is a 59% child poverty rate. The largest Black-majority city in the country has lost most of its major assets including the Water & Sewerage Department as a result of the racist bankruptcy. Water shut-offs to Detroit homes rose to 27,552 in 2016. The majority-Black Detroit Public Schools District has been abolished and replaced with a state-controlled district. What is the future for Detroit’s Black youth?

The disastrous Vietnam War and its toll on Black soldiers, dying on the front lines fighting people of color.  

The armed forces of the U.S., often the last retreat for Black youth employment, and U.S. economic policies still devastate Third World countries, on a par never known before, from Libya and the rest of Africa, to Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Afghanistan in the Middle East, to Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, and the rest of Latin America.

TIME FOR AFRICAN LIBERATION DAY!


